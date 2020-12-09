Way paved for East Deep Creek industrial development

Gympie councillors are expected to cut some of the red tape for industrial developments at East Deep Creek.

INDUSTRIAL development at East Deep Creek is expected to face fewer hurdles when it goes through development processes at Gympie Regional Council.

Since 2013, an area of East Deep Creek bound by Randwick Rd to Noosa Rd and Fairview Rd, has been a designated Local Development Area by the Gympie council, marked as a possible home for a future industrial precinct.

Under this, projects could only go ahead “in accordance with an approved structure plan” – a long-term plan to guide development.

But that requirement could soon be a thing of the past.

The council’s planning staff have recommended the LDA be removed from the area, leaving applications to be assessed only on the high, medium and low zoning guidelines in the planning scheme.

Nolan Meats.

A significant number of high profile Gympie industries already operate from the area, including Nolan Meats, McClintock Transport and Cooloola Scrap Metal.

Staff will also ask councillors to endorse keeping the area’s zoning as is until a region-wide assessment of industrial land supply is finished as part of the 2023 Planning Scheme.

Not that this change would allow unfettered development in the area; a 2018 feasibility assessment found the costs were too high to make an industrial precinct across the area owing to steep hills, vegetation and flooding problems.

“In recognition of these limitations, an industrial precinct in this location would not reach

sufficient critical mass to justify council provision of trunk water and sewer infrastructure to

the area,” the staff report said.

Councillors are being asked to remove one of the development restrictions at East Deep Creek today.

The land’s restrictions would help enforce natural amenity buffers on developments, staff said, but councillors will be asked to consider specific provisions for added protection.

If approved at today’s meeting, these changes would be sent to the State Government to begin the amendment process.

Affected East Deep Creek residents and land owners would then have the chance to make submissions about the changes before they are finalised.