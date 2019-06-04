Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

WATCH LIVE: Wavell SHS vs Keebra Park

by Andrew Dawson
4th Jun 2019 6:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Wavell State High School will be looking for its first win of the Langer Cup when the side confronts Keebra Park SHS during the school's annual Home Coming Round tonight.

Wavell have had two narrow loses - to Ipswich and Marsden - and aim to rise to the occasion against the current champions.

The Courier-Mail and Queensland School Sport Rugby League have partnered to start livestreaming of the match which starts at 6pm.

WATCH THE LIVE STREAM IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

editors picks keebra park schoolboy footy wavell shs

Top Stories

    Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    premium_icon Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    Smarter Shopping Love listening to podcasts or jogging without the fuss of annoying headphones falling out? Here's how you can have your own wireless earbuds valued at $329.

    Will the famous Rainbow Beach stairs message be no more?

    premium_icon Will the famous Rainbow Beach stairs message be no more?

    News Will the famous Rainbow Beach stairs message be no more?

    UPDATE: Missing Tin Can Bay man found 'safe and well'

    UPDATE: Missing Tin Can Bay man found 'safe and well'

    News The 74-year-old man was found 'safe and well.'

    One Nation's Hinkler candidate slammed for 'homophobic' meme

    premium_icon One Nation's Hinkler candidate slammed for 'homophobic' meme

    News He has since deleted the meme from his Facebook page.