Wave goodbye to isolation hair

Melissa Hoskins is ready to get back to business at Southside Hair Salon. Picture: Shane Zahner

Melissa Hoskins is ready to get back to business at Southside Hair Salon. Picture: Shane Zahner

Hair and beauty industries have been hit hard in recent weeks but two popular Gympie salons are continuing to pamper their clients as they adapt to their new normal.

Envy Hair Design & Spa owner Alisha Newman has some clever ideas for her team to work around social distancing rules and said while it has been a challenging time, they were busier than ever.

“At the moment we are not able to trade for any of our beauty services, so we have been offering online virtual skin consultations, so we are able to still prescribe and help our clients at home.”

Envy Hair Design & Spa owner Alisha Newman. Picture: Supplied

Mrs Newman and the team have designed at-home facial and Mother’s Day packages, and clients can book an online consultation and have the items delivered to their door, contact-free.

While hairdressers have not been banned from opening, Mrs Newman decided it was best for her clients and team to cancel appointments and instead offer hair packages that include regrowth concealers.

“Let’s face it, if our hair and skin look drab, we feel drab too,” she said.

Envy Hair Design & Spa clients can receive online consults and pamper packages delivered to their door. Picture: Shane Zahner

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Newborn fighting for life after alleged serious assault

* Police hunt for Gympie man after armed robbery

Mrs Newman said the team miss pampering their clients but are grateful for the support they have received from locals.

The popular Southside Hair Studio also had to close its doors in late March, but owner Melissa Hoskins said they would be back in business with a new look from this Friday.

“It has been stressful, but has given me time to reflect on the business and how I want to move forward in the future,” Ms Hoskins said.

Southside Hair Studio is set to open Friday May 1, after being closed for over a month. Picture: Shane Zahner

“Because the number of cases around the area and in Queensland has decreased so much I felt it would be safe to reopen.

“I have decided to only have two staff on at once, and only two clients in the salon at one time spread 1.5 metres apart.”

Ms Hoskins, who took over the salon in 2014, said she is looking forward to reopening and has changed her trading hours for the first few days to accommodate the rush of eager clients.

“I’m booked out until next week with a few appointments left Thursday and Friday, so I will be busy for the first week, and just hoping it will stay consistent.”