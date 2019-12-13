Waterbombers help in fight to control Cooloola bushfire

AERIAL support has continued to support firefighting efforts in the Great Sandy National Park near Cooloola today.

As many as 12 fire crews were on the scene this morning, working alongside Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and HQ Plantations crews to contain the blaze.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said aerial crews had been waterbombing the blaze into this afternoon, which posed no threat to nearby properties.

Five crews remained on scene as of 2.14pm this afternoon. A further four were on scene of another bushfire burning on Upper Widgee Road and Quandong Road at Widgee. Crews were working to contain the fire, which also posed no threat to properties.

Crews were stood down this morning from yet another fire at Queen Elizabeth Dr & Rainbow Beach Rd, Cooloola Cove, which flared up just before 1pm yesterday.