WATER WORRIES: Sustainability of the Mary River in question

Glenda Pitman with a model of a mary river lungfish. She is concern about the long term sustainability of the river. Photo: Stuart Fast

Glenda Pitman is worried for the Mary River and its long term sustainability.

Ms Pitman is lives in Tiaro and is a member of the Greater Mary Association, a group is focused on encouraging the sustainable management of the lower Mary River and Great Sandy Strait.

From what she has seen, the water level in the catchment has dwindled to the point it's a little stream and a person could walk across it.

"You think it's a big deep river but it's not … we can't afford to keep taking water from it," she said.

The recent prospect of macadamia farming in the area has raised her concerns especially regarding its impact on the Mary River.

"I can't see us sustaining the types of macadamia plantations being considered for the area.

"I think we have to look really hard at sustaining what we love about this region, if they enjoy the natural area we can't keep trashing it."

SunWater manages the Lower Mary River Scheme downstream of Tiaro which supports irrigation and industrial users.

A spokesman for SunWater said "we understand the region is changing with relation to agriculture and crop types and recognise the role water availability and security play in supporting economic development."

"This ongoing work has involved infrastructure and demand studies to better understand current and future demand for water.

"Additionally, workshops have been held with local stakeholders to gather feedback on customer and community needs.

"We are working closely with the Department of Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water to ensure upcoming changes to the plan support planning for growth in the Lower Mary."