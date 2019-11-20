Menu
Thrilling action at Mothar Mountain
Water woes force Mothar Mountain speedway cancellation

Shelley Strachan
20th Nov 2019 2:37 PM
A LACK of rain has led to the decision to cancel this weekend’s Mothar Mountain Speedway meet, organisers regretfully announced earlier today.

Gympie will not host another speedway meet this year.

A club spokesman said the dam they had traditionally used for water to prepare the track leading up to meets had dried up with the lack of rain.

The dam will be lost to the club once the Gympie Bypass is built, and Main Roads has given the club access to two other dams and land across the road from the Mothar Mountain track.

Unfortunately, infrastructure work to access the water in those dams will not be completed in time to do the necessary preparation of the track due to problems with the drilling machine.

Mothar Mountain was to host the Coolum Becah Getaway Resort Street Stock City of Gympie Title on Saturday night. The meet will be rescheduled.

