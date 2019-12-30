Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Officers are at the scene conducting traffic control.
Officers are at the scene conducting traffic control.
News

Water truck rolls on major highway

Caitlan Charles
30th Dec 2019 4:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EMPTY water truck has rolled on the Peak Downs Highway.

The crash happened just before 3pm, south of the Copabella Mine site.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the driver was out of the vehicle and walking around.

"It's just a bit of a mess," he said, describing the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the driver was treated by paramedics and taken to Moranbah Hospital.

The QPS spokesman said police were on scene assisting with traffic control and a contraflow was in place to keep vehicles moving.

mine site mining truck crash water truck
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Dangerous stingers warning for Fraser Island

        premium_icon BREAKING: Dangerous stingers warning for Fraser Island

        Health It was the second recorded marine sting on the island since November.

        Silly Solly’s plans major expansion with 200 new jobs

        premium_icon Silly Solly’s plans major expansion with 200 new jobs

        Business Retailer plans big expansion despite shopping downturn

        16 awesome NYE parties happening in Gympie region

        premium_icon 16 awesome NYE parties happening in Gympie region

        News From a free concert and fireworks in the Gympie CBD, to beach parties, swing bands...

        Sad, desperate end to 2019 a good reason to embrace New Year

        premium_icon Sad, desperate end to 2019 a good reason to embrace New Year

        News The Gympie still desperately waits for rain, while reports have started to filter...