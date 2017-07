BURST: A bust water main is thought to be the source for this amazing 10m high unofficial water feature near the Duke and Oak St intersection.

A huge plume of water reached for the sky in inner Gympie on Tuesday morning.

Repair crews quickly appeared on the scene to repair a suspected bust water main, the likely cause of the 10m unwanted water feature, which spurted skywards above the roofs of even two storey residences near the corner of Duke and Oak Sts.