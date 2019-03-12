Water price hikes to make Gympie region farms 'unprofitable'

LIQUID CASH: Mayor Mick Curran has called on the Queensland Competition Authority to avoid "rubber-stamping” huge price increases proposed by state-owned water suppliers as part of a review into pricing for irrigation in the region.

LIQUID CASH: Mayor Mick Curran has called on the Queensland Competition Authority to avoid "rubber-stamping” huge price increases proposed by state-owned water suppliers as part of a review into pricing for irrigation in the region. Brett Wortman

POTENTIALLY soaring irrigation water prices under review by the State's independent regulator, including yearly increases of 2-15 per cent around Tiaro, could make some farms "unprofitable”, Gympie Mayor Mick Curran has said.

Speaking as chairman for the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils, Cr Curran has called on the Queensland Competition Authority not to "rubber-stamp” the hikes sought by state-owned providers Sunwater and Seqwater.

Some schemes in Wide Bay could surge by 174 per cent of current prices under the proposals submitted.

"This has the potential to hit farmers and business very hard,” Cr Curran said. "In fact, it has the potential to make some farms unprofitable.

"It's not as if water users can go anywhere else for water.

"Like rail and electricity, the State runs a service monopoly through it's bulk water providers and that prevents customers transferring water purchases elsewhere.”

A Queensland Competition Authority spokeswoman said the QCA was currently reviewing submissions received in relation to irrigation prices for water supply schemes.

"The QCA will provide a draft report to both the Treasurer and the Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy by 31 August 2019, and recommend final price paths by 31 January 2020,” she said.