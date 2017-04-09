Water expert warns of cost danger ahead

A WATER supply expert says Gympie Regional Council is headed the wrong way if it embraces a monopoly corporate water supply structure.

Such structures have cost consumers millions, according to hydrology, water supply and economics academic Peter Coombes.

Dr Coombes said autonomous water boards were not transparent, did not encourage efficient water use and could be a threat to the environment, because of their interest in harvesting and selling as much water as possible.

He said the Gympie region's experience of the Traveston Crossing dam debacle was a good example.

"The millennium drought highlighted how innovative ways to increase local supply and reduce demand for grid water could improve the efficiency of the whole system,” he said.

"Simple strategies such as rainwater tanks and reduced consumption ensured that many Australian cities did not run out of water.

"These lessons have been quickly forgotten.”

He said a 10% increase in water consumption over the past 15 years had been accompanied by a 160% increase in the cost of that water.

"They are immune from Right to Information and Freedom of Information laws because they are private corporations, but they are also immune from federal corporate regulation because they are not normal companies but are state owned,” he said.

Dr Coombes said the boards were monopolies and not accountable as councils were.

Mayor Mick Curran has emphasised that last week's establishment of a Gympie Water Technical Advisory Group was not a step towards privatisation and that there was no appetite in the council to privatise water and sewerage.

But it was one aspect of a decision last year, which minutes show also called for an "autonomous” body to run water supply and sewerage as a "commercial business.”