WATER ERROR: Front cover of The Gympie Times , March 13 2018, which contained the original article based on the erroneous report.
Council News

Water error saga ends as Gympie's real rise revealed

scott kovacevic
by
5th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

THE unfortunate saga of the incorrect water data has ended, with a minor rise of .65 per cent in the typical residential water bill confirmed by Gympie Regional Council as the correct amount.

The accuracy of the data came under question last month when a Bureau of Meteorology report revealed the typical Gympie water bill had exploded by more than 40 per cent.

Mayor Mick Curran later said that a council error had contributed to the extraordinary price hike in the report.

According to acting council CEO Pauline Gordon, the typical 2016-17 residential water bill price of $802 should have been $577.83.

TIMELY RELIEF: 50% rebate to help those in the Western Downs.
She said council's website was being fixed to reflect the correct numbers, and the bodies who used the data in their reports had been informed.

"Officers have been in contact with the Queensland Performance Indicator benchmarking exercise to make them aware of the error and supply correct information, also with the National Performance Indicators (as published by Bureau of Meteorology) to notify however, will these cannot be altered until Part B is published.”

Gympie Times
