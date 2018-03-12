Water bills up 46% as Gympie bucks sinking trend

Our typical bill goes up while Australian average drops - but price rises don't seem to be the main cause.

Our typical bill goes up while Australian average drops - but price rises don't seem to be the main cause. Contributed

THE average water bill in Gympie exploded like a broken tap last year, soaring more than 46 per cent to buck a wider national trend of sinking prices.

Data from the Bureau of Meterorology's latest Urban National Performance Report reveals the average residential bill jumped from $559.40 in 2015-16 to $802 in 2016-17.

It played a big part in a rise in the region's typical water and sewerage bill of more than 20 per cent, a vastly different result than 2 per cent drop experienced across all 70 utilities analysed in the report.

While it might seem like we are drowning in financial pain, however, Gympie's annual bill itself was still $114 below the $1606 average bill for other similarly sized services.

It was above the averages of the major, large and medium sized services in Australia, though.

While it would be easy to blame creeping costs on the price pain, it seems the 2015-16 financial year was a an anomaly for Gympie's service.

Calls for water infrastructure reform. Contributed

The average bill itself was well off trend, far below the $603 reported in 2013-14, and $736 in 2014-15.

And the price of water charges and connections did not increase much from '15-16 either; cost for usage under 250kL went up less than 1 per cent, and our water access charge only increased by 1.2 per cent.

Capital expenditure on our water and sewerage was also significantly different, jumping from $5.57 million in 2014-15 to $9.16 million the following year, and then back down to $5.09 million in 2016-17.

According to the report, there are a number of variables which affect utilities results including rainfall, water source and temperature.

There's no doubt at least one of these played a part, with the region recording the highest average temperature on record in the 2016-17 financial year.

Ans as for how the infrastructure itself holds up?

Well the average number of water and sewerage complaints remained the same, while the duration of an unplanned interruption sank from 97 minutes to 81.

The total number of water quality complaints also jumped from four to 20, the most in the past four years - hardly a serious problem, though, when you have more than 30,000 people hooked up in the region.