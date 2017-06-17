Watching whales go by - all 30,000 to pass Rainbow Beach

THE BIG MIGRATION: 30,000 whales are expected to glide past Rainbow Beach this winter.

DESTINATION Gympie Region is preparing for the greatest influx imaginable, of the biggest tourists we are ever likely to see.

"We are expecting 30,000 whales to go past Rainbow Beach, but I don't know who counts them,” the organisation's boss Andrew Saunders said yesterday.

"They are being spotted now from Double Island Point, which is the best spot locally,” he said.

Then comes the peak time to see them, when they are heading home in August.

But Mr Saunders did let slip there may be one better spot to see the whales - and he was not talking about Hervey Bay.

Epic Ocean Adventures, operating out of Rainbow Beach, can get you very close up with their kayak tours.

But you have to be lucky because they can be harder to see from sea level, when the water just looks blue.

On the other hand, they do regularly see a whale or two, usually in September and October, Mr Saunders said.

It is to be hoped tourists do not experience the once-in-a-lifetime scare of a whale coming up to them apparently asking for help, like the one which tour guide Tyron van Santen encountered last year.

Mr van Santen was on an Epic Ocean Adventures kayak when a juvenile humpback whale breached in the middle of his group, with a fin wrapped in rope.

He jumped in, untangled and, hopefully, saved it.