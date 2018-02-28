Watchful eye needed for travel gas cookers

RECALLED: The Department of Natural Mines and Resources has recalled some brands of portable butane cookers due to a fault.

I RECENTLY saw a post doing the rounds on Facebook about a portable butane burner that exploded in someone's camp site and how lucky the people were to survive unharmed.

It reminded me of another incident last year, at a camp ground down at Gympie, where a guy was seriously injured using one of these.

Over the past couple of years, the Department of Natural Mines and Resources have recalled various types and brands of cookers due to a fault relating to the safety release mechanism on the butane cylinder when the can becomes over-pressurised from excessive heat.

The fault occurs due to the following reasons:

- Incorrect assembly

- Oversized pans

- Placing the canister cooker on top of another cooking appliance, which is what happened in Gympie

- Leaving the canister in direct sunlight

Not all brands were recalled, but there is a good article on the Department of Natural Mines and Resources website under 'non-compliant butane gas cookers', and it gives you a list of the cookers that have been recalled.

These little guys can be extremely convenient, but it pays to do your own due diligence and check to see if the one you are using has been recalled.

I will touch on gas systems and appliances in the coming columns, but remember, when it comes to anything gas related, complacency can be dangerous.