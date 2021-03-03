Watchdog winds up investigation into ex Gympie councillor

A complaint against an unnamed former Gympie councillor alledging they had given false information on Faceook posts in December last year has been dismissed.

A complaint against an unnamed former Gympie councillor of giving false information to the public late last year has been thrown out by the State’s local government watchdog.

The anonymous complaint accused the former Gympie representative of providing “false information to the community on December 9 and 19, 2020, in relation to planning instruments”.

The Office of the Independent Assessor dismissed the allegation saying it failed to raise “reasonable suspicion of inappropriate conduct or misconduct by a councillor”.

It is the fourth complaint about comments made on social media to be resolved in the past six months; one against Bruce Devereaux was dismissed last week. Picture: Shane Zahner

“The Facebook posts (that are) the subject of this complaint occurred at a time when the person in question was not a councillor,” the OIA said in its response.

It is the fourth complaint about Facebook posts by Gympie councillors to be resolved in the past six months.

Three, including one against Division 4’s Bruce Devereaux, have now been dismissed; the fourth found Councillor Dan Stewart guilty of releasing confidential information on his Dan 4 Gympie Facebook page.

He was fined $700 and apologised for the breach at last week’s council meeting.

