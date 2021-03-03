Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A complaint against an unnamed former Gympie councillor alledging they had given false information on Faceook posts in December last year has been dismissed.
A complaint against an unnamed former Gympie councillor alledging they had given false information on Faceook posts in December last year has been dismissed.
News

Watchdog winds up investigation into ex Gympie councillor

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
3rd Mar 2021 12:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A complaint against an unnamed former Gympie councillor of giving false information to the public late last year has been thrown out by the State’s local government watchdog.

The anonymous complaint accused the former Gympie representative of providing “false information to the community on December 9 and 19, 2020, in relation to planning instruments”.

The Office of the Independent Assessor dismissed the allegation saying it failed to raise “reasonable suspicion of inappropriate conduct or misconduct by a councillor”.

It is the fourth complaint about comments made on social media to be resolved in the past six months; one against Bruce Devereaux was dismissed last week. Picture: Shane Zahner
It is the fourth complaint about comments made on social media to be resolved in the past six months; one against Bruce Devereaux was dismissed last week. Picture: Shane Zahner

“The Facebook posts (that are) the subject of this complaint occurred at a time when the person in question was not a councillor,” the OIA said in its response.

It is the fourth complaint about Facebook posts by Gympie councillors to be resolved in the past six months.

Three, including one against Division 4’s Bruce Devereaux, have now been dismissed; the fourth found Councillor Dan Stewart guilty of releasing confidential information on his Dan 4 Gympie Facebook page.

He was fined $700 and apologised for the breach at last week’s council meeting.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

council watchdog facebook gympie council gympie regional council social media
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Which of these 50 dogs is Gympie’s most loveable?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Which of these 50 dogs is Gympie’s most loveable?

        News Loyalty. A cheeky attitude. Just all around cuteness. All qualities that make man’s – and woman’s – best friend so damn loveable.

        BREAKING: Four fire crews battling Tin Can Bay blaze

        Premium Content BREAKING: Four fire crews battling Tin Can Bay blaze

        News Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

        Crowd limit dumped for ‘virus safe’ Noosa Tri

        Premium Content Crowd limit dumped for ‘virus safe’ Noosa Tri

        Council News Noosa Tri to go ahead without number restriction pending event review

        BOM warns severe storms possible for Gympie region

        Premium Content BOM warns severe storms possible for Gympie region

        Weather Gympie could be in for a wild afternoon, with BOM saying damaging winds, heavy rain...