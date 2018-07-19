'Watch your rates': Gympie mum fights back over bungle

Cherie Brooks has won the fight against the Gympie Regional Council and will not have to pay the rates arrears.

IT HAS been a four month fight with the Gympie Regional Council over a bungled rates notice, but Jones Hill mum Cherie Brooks has won.

Mrs Brooks sold her Cooloola Cove home at the beginning of this year, and paid the remaining $1377.25 of her rates bill.

A few weeks later she says she received a letter from the council demanding arrears to be paid.

"The initial letter they sent me a week after selling had incorrect property details on each page,” she said.

"I've never owned that property so I obviously thought it was sent to me in error.

"After calling council they said that the arrears did in fact belong to the property I had just sold and that they accidentally had the wrong property address on the letter and payment ledgers they had sent me.”

Mrs Brooks said the muddle up did not end there.

"They provided incorrect figures to my solicitors, incorrect property details to myself after the sale,” Mrs Brooks said.

"Having the property for 11 years I was not able to go back and find each and every single rates payment ever made as I usually pay monies towards rates fortnightly.”

A council spokesman said the council issued an outstanding rates on the property from January-June.

"However, $923.37 was still owed in rates arrears on the property prior to this,” he said.

"While council acknowledges an administrative error was made and this amount was not included on the search, the fact remains it was still outstanding at the time of settlement.

"As a show of good faith, council is not directly pursuing the arrears.”

Mrs Brooks says home owners should be aware of their rights.

"I urge all rates payers to double check all documents that council sends out, especially when they are demanding money. Check figures. Check payment history if you can,” she said.

"I could have just copped this and just paid it but why should I pay for their mistakes?”