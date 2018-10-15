WATCH: What the Gympie storm damage looks like from the sky
PIE Creek was one of the worst hit suburbs in the Gympie region after a 'hailnado' wreaked havoc on Thursday afternoon.
Clean up is taking place all week with Energex crews restoring power to those still affected.
RELATED:
800 chooks dead, $300k damage at one Gympie region farm
Gympie records 199mm in 7 days, and still falling
Farmers lose 3,500 avocado trees in horror storm
LIKE A SNOWSTORM: Gympie lettuce farm battered by Hailnado
DRONE FOOTAGE: