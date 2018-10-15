WATCH: What the Gympie storm damage looks like from the sky

Long Rd at Pie Creek. Residents Aaron and his father Peter Godwin suffered extensive damage during the hailnado last Thursday. Aerial footage shows the destruction with a tree on Mr Godwin's roof.

Philippe Coquerand

PIE Creek was one of the worst hit suburbs in the Gympie region after a 'hailnado' wreaked havoc on Thursday afternoon.

Clean up is taking place all week with Energex crews restoring power to those still affected.

DRONE FOOTAGE:

Drone footage from Pie Creek hailnado: Aerial footage of one of the worst hit Gympie suburbs after the 'hailnado' tore through late last week.