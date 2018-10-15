Menu
Long Rd at Pie Creek. Residents Aaron and his father Peter Godwin suffered extensive damage during the hailnado last Thursday. Aerial footage shows the destruction with a tree on Mr Godwin's roof.
News

WATCH: What the Gympie storm damage looks like from the sky

Philippe Coquerand
by
15th Oct 2018 3:44 PM
Subscriber only

PIE Creek was one of the worst hit suburbs in the Gympie region after a 'hailnado' wreaked havoc on Thursday afternoon.

Clean up is taking place all week with Energex crews restoring power to those still affected.

RELATED:

800 chooks dead, $300k damage at one Gympie region farm

Gympie records 199mm in 7 days, and still falling

Farmers lose 3,500 avocado trees in horror storm

LIKE A SNOWSTORM: Gympie lettuce farm battered by Hailnado

DRONE FOOTAGE:

