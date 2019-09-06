Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Water dumped on Stanthorpe bushfire
News

WATCH: Water dumped on raging fire at Stanthorpe

6th Sep 2019 8:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTAGE has been captured of water being dumped on a large, ferocious bushfire burning at Stanthorpe, that's now quickly moving towards Applethorpe.

Bec Patti captured the video this evening, which showed a chopper flying over the blaze and dropping water to douse the flames.

Vegetation fires were reported in two locations on the Southern Downs this afternoon, with crews called to Amiens Rd and Bapaume Rd in Amiens at 2.35pm.

The severity of the blaze quickly escalated, as within a couple of hours Stanthorpe residents were being urged to seek shelter to survive.

A 'leave now' warning is active for residents at Applethorpe, as the fire is reportedly burning near Texas Rd and the New England Highway.

It is reportedly travelling in a north-easterly direction towards the New England Highway between Caves Rd, Spiller Lane, Old Caves Rd and Mayfair Lane.

bushfire editors picks emergency fire fire video stanthorpe bushfire video
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Did someone else kill Shaun Barker?

    premium_icon Did someone else kill Shaun Barker?

    Crime Man convicted over the kidnap, torture and murder of a Gold Coast man at Gympie says he has evidence another person was the real killer

    Make the most of your digital subscription

    premium_icon Make the most of your digital subscription

    News There is so much more it will blow your mind

    MAP: 66 open homes in the Gympie region this weekend

    MAP: 66 open homes in the Gympie region this weekend

    News Don't miss these 66 open homes in the Gympie region this weekend.

    Major twist in Kenneth Ernst child abuse sentence

    premium_icon Major twist in Kenneth Ernst child abuse sentence

    Crime Ernst’s fate in the immediate future is still unclear