WATCH VIDEO: Man ‘clinging to barge’ in the Fitzroy River

UPDATE 11.30AM: Police have accessed a 4m tinnie, retrieved the man from the water and returned to the boat ramp with the patient.

ROK160221FITZROY1: Fitzroy River Rescue



11.10AM: Police are hoping to find a member of the public who will motor them upriver to near the Boathouse restaurant to retrieve a man who has fallen into the Fitzroy River.

ROK160221FITZROY2: Fitzroy River Rescue



The incident was reported at 11am.

Rescue on the Fitzroy

The man is clinging to a barge in the middle of the Fitzroy. He reportedly fell from a nearby boat and is unable to swim.

Police are at both North and Southside boat ramps.

SES is also on the way.

More to come