Rescue on the Fitzroy
News

WATCH VIDEO: Man ‘clinging to barge’ in the Fitzroy River

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
16th Feb 2021 11:31 AM
UPDATE 11.30AM: Police have accessed a 4m tinnie, retrieved the man from the water and returned to the boat ramp with the patient.


11.10AM: Police are hoping to find a member of the public who will motor them upriver to near the Boathouse restaurant to retrieve a man who has fallen into the Fitzroy River.


The incident was reported at 11am.

The man is clinging to a barge in the middle of the Fitzroy. He reportedly fell from a nearby boat and is unable to swim.

Police are at both North and Southside boat ramps.

SES is also on the way.

More to come

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

