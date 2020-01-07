Menu
WATCH: Vandals trash historic Gympie icon
WATCH: Vandals trash historic Gympie site

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
7th Jan 2020 4:14 PM
FOOTAGE of vandals trashing the historic Mary Valley Rattler station has been released as police continue their hunt for the offenders.

In one incident, recorded on December 19, a group of three teens is caught knocking over airconditioning units, moving plants and throwing bins across the platform.

In another incident, recorded last Sunday night, two men graffiti the outside walls before breaking into the station’s ticket office.

“It saddens us greatly to share the news with you that we have been targeted multiple times recently with theft, criminal damage and breaking and entering at the historic Gympie Station,” a spokeswoman for the Rattler said of the groups’ Facebook page.

“The matters have been reported and are currently under investigation with the Queensland Police Service.

“As a community safety measure, we ask you to view the footage in this post.”

Police said two boys, aged 14 and 15, were cautioned over another attempted break-in on December 10-11 last year.

The full footage of the vandalism can be viewed on the Rattler’s Facebook page.

crimes gympie-crime mary valley rattler rattler
Gympie Times

