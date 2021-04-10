WATCH: U18 Australian hockey championships

The stars of Australian junior hockey are back in action on Saturday at the Australian U18 girls and boys hockey championships in Launceston.

And there is only one place you can stream all the games.

You can watch the boys matches in the video player above and the girls matches in the video player below.

Just click the play button and watch the games as they play out.

All the boys and girls games will be housed back to back in their relevant streams.

Check back after the games have finished for the replays and review of each match.

Scroll down for the full day two streaming schedule.

BOYS SCHEDULE

10 Apr 2021 09:30 ACT v WA (Pool B)

10 Apr 2021 11:30 VIC DEV v SA (Pool B)

10 Apr 2021 13:30 VIC v NSWS (Pool B, Pool A)

10 Apr 2021 15:30 TAS v QLD (Pool A)

10 Apr 2021 17:30 NT v NSWB (Pool A)

GIRLS SCHEDULE

10 Apr 2021 08:30 ACT v NSWB (Pool B)

10 Apr 2021 10:30 SA v NT (Pool B)

10 Apr 2021 12:30 NSWS v VIC (Pool A, Pool B)

10 Apr 2021 14:30 WA v QLD (Pool A)

10 Apr 2021 16:30 VIC DEV v TAS (Pool A)

2021 U18 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY GIRLS POOLS

Pool A: Queensland, New South Wales S, Western Australia, Victoria Development, Tasmania

Pool B: New South Wales B, Victoria, ACT, South Australia, Northern Territory

2021 U18 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS POOLS

Pool A: Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, Northern Territory, New South Wales B

Pool B: Western Australia, New South Wales S, ACT, Victoria Development, South Australia

FULL 2021 UNDER-18 GIRLS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP DRAW

Saturday, April 10

8:30am Pool B ACT v. NSWB

10:30am Pool B SA v. NT

12:30pm Crossover NSWS v. VIC

2:30pm Pool A WA v. QLD

4:30pm Pool A VIC Dev. v. TAS

Monday, April 12

09:30am Pool A NSWS v. QLD

11:30am Pool A TAS v. WA

1:30pm Crossover VIC Dev. v. SA

3:30pm Pool B VIC v. NSWB

5:30pm Pool B NT v. ACT

Tuesday, April 13

8:30am Pool A QLD v. VIC Dev.

10:30am Pool A WA v. NSWS

12:30pm Crossover TAS v. NT

2:30pm Pool B NSWB v. SA

4:30pm Pool B ACT v. VIC

Thursday, April 15

08:30am Under-18 Girls SF1 A1 v. B2

10:45am Under-18 Girls SF2 A2 v. B1

1:00pm Under-18 Girls Classification A5 v. B5

3:00pm Under-18 Girls Classification A4 v. B4

5:00pm Under-18 Girls Classification A3 v. B3

Friday, April 16

9:00am Under-18 Girls BRONZE Loser SF1 v. Loser SF2

12:15pm Under-18 Girls GOLD Winner SF1 v. Winner SF2

Originally published as WATCH: U18 Australian hockey championships