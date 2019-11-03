Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Grandchester drug lab raid, 011119
Crime

WATCH: Toowoomba police raid a meth lab

3rd Nov 2019 9:27 AM | Updated: 9:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE charged three people after executing a search warrant at a property in Grandchester on Friday.

Around 10.30am, Gatton CIB, Laidley officers and Toowoomba Tactical Crime Squad executed a search warrant and allegedly located a clandestine laboratory on the property which included 527 boxes of pseudoephedrine tablets.

Police further allege stolen motorbikes, a stolen caravan and a large quantity of suspected stolen property were located at the site, believed to be linked to several break and enter offences.

The search resulted in locating 26 grams of cannabis, 10 grams of amphetamine, 16 grams of heroin, 1.5 grams of cocaine.

A 35-year-old woman from Rosewood, a 56-year-old woman from Laidley and a 50-year-old man from Grandchester were charged with a total of 39 charges.

Investigations are ongoing.

More Stories

break and enter crime editors picks gatton police heroin ice meth toowoomba crime toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to pick a Melbourne Cup winner

        How to pick a Melbourne Cup winner

        Horses The racing experts at Ladbrokes have analysed every horse in the field and given us their thoughts on the leading contenders.

        Fake anti-council leaflets left in Gympie letterboxes

        premium_icon Fake anti-council leaflets left in Gympie letterboxes

        News Flyer claims council ‘taking over your land and you pay’.

        Thank you Gympie Times for being the clarion, region’s voice

        premium_icon Thank you Gympie Times for being the clarion, region’s voice

        News OPINION: Never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty and truth and compassion...

        The 2019 Gympie Hammers presentation night, in pictures

        premium_icon The 2019 Gympie Hammers presentation night, in pictures

        News Gympie Hammers celebrated the achievements of the club and players at the...