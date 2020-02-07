Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Flies on clothesline
Offbeat

WATCH: The most Aussie thing you’ve seen all week

Rainee Shepperson
7th Feb 2020 11:23 AM | Updated: 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IS THERE anything more Aussie than flies at a barbecue? What about flies on the good old Hills Hoist?

In North Queensland, we are used to the drone-like hum of a hoard of flies buzzing around the backyard.

They are well-known to be pesky uninvited guests at any summer gathering, but here in Mackay they have made their mark known in a peculiar way.

In a yard in Shoal Point, a resident caught this crazy moment on camera showing hundreds of flies balancing on the backyard clothes line.

This picture of hundreds of flies sitting on a backyard clothes line was taken by a Mackay resident.
This picture of hundreds of flies sitting on a backyard clothes line was taken by a Mackay resident.

The conga-line of black wings can be seen perched on the line, with more squeezing in every second ... we can't help but think of Pixar's Birds On a Wire video.

This many insects in one spot, it's enough to make anyone turn green.

Have you had an uninvited family of flies move into your home recently?

backyard mackay editors picks flies mackay resident
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blood spilt at Gympie hotel last night

        premium_icon Blood spilt at Gympie hotel last night

        News Man taken to hospital after reportedly being kicked in the face during an assault at a Gympie hotel

        • 7th Feb 2020 11:11 AM
        O’Brien, Barnaby rebels threaten Coalition power, stability

        premium_icon O’Brien, Barnaby rebels threaten Coalition power, stability

        News Llew O’Brien has aligned himself irreversibly with Barnaby Joyce in a rebel voting...

        Gympie’s rainfall could double in the next 7 days

        premium_icon Gympie’s rainfall could double in the next 7 days

        News A total of 160mm could fall in the coming week if the maximum rain the BoM is...

        Surf champ, 24, dies in Queensland

        Surf champ, 24, dies in Queensland

        Surfing Surfing has lost a “beautiful person” and an “artist on the board”