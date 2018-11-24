WATCH: The moment Gympie woman won a brand new Mazda

SURPRISE: A Gympie woman claimed the top prize of a brand new Mazda at the Gympie Races on Saturday afternoon.

SURPRISE: A Gympie woman claimed the top prize of a brand new Mazda at the Gympie Races on Saturday afternoon. Philippe Coquerand

IT was the moment everyone was waiting for - a chance to be part of a huge win at the Gympie Races.

SEE VIDEO:

Gympie woman wins brand new Mazda: WATCH the moment a Gympie woman wins a brand new Mazda.

A brand new Mazda from Madill Motor Group- purchased by the Gympie Turf Club to celebrate 150 years of racing - and only one person could take the win.

RELATED LINKS:

'Biggest crowd by far' - Gympie races turns it on

GALLERY: 25 glamour photos from Fashions on the Field

GALLERY: 24 social snaps from Gympie's last race day of 2018

Suspense was in the air - who would it be?

Ms Fielding was left speechless when she was announced the winner.

OH WHAT A FEELING: Gympie woman Sylvia Fielding with her new Mazda that she won at the weekend. Philippe Coquerand

"I just couldn't believe it," she said.

"I was shaking like a leaf, I was gob-smacked but it was a lovely surprise."

Ms Fielding only purchased a Mazda 3 a couple of weeks ago.

John Madill, Sylvia Fielding and Shane Gill. Philippe Coquerand

"We were betting on all the local races and I didn't win, but I said to myself, that's all good, I can win the car, and just like that, it happened," she said.

"I'd like to say thank you to Madill's and the Gympie Turf Club for the opportunity."