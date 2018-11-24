WATCH: The moment Gympie woman won a brand new Mazda
IT was the moment everyone was waiting for - a chance to be part of a huge win at the Gympie Races.
A brand new Mazda from Madill Motor Group- purchased by the Gympie Turf Club to celebrate 150 years of racing - and only one person could take the win.
Suspense was in the air - who would it be?
Ms Fielding was left speechless when she was announced the winner.
"I just couldn't believe it," she said.
"I was shaking like a leaf, I was gob-smacked but it was a lovely surprise."
Ms Fielding only purchased a Mazda 3 a couple of weeks ago.
"We were betting on all the local races and I didn't win, but I said to myself, that's all good, I can win the car, and just like that, it happened," she said.
"I'd like to say thank you to Madill's and the Gympie Turf Club for the opportunity."