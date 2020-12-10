Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Pub worker robbed at gunpoint
Crime

WATCH: Scary moment worker marched through pub at gunpoint

by Cormac Pearson
10th Dec 2020 12:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A pub worker has survived a terrifying encounter with an armed robber as he marched him through a Brisbane north-west pub with a gun to his back.

Police have released footage of the ordeal and are investigating after the incident in Mitchelton about 4.10am on Thursday.

The robber holding a black handgun to a pub worker in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The robber holding a black handgun to a pub worker in the early hours of Thursday morning.


The masked man entered the pub on Osbourne Rd, armed with a black handgun, and demanded money from the employee.

The worker then moved to the cash room of the pub where the masked man took the worker's wallet and keys, before stealing the man's Nissan coupe registered as 619ZMY.

Thankfully the worker was uninjured.

The robber then drove off in the vehicle, but did not steal cash from the pub.

The car is yet to be found and police are unsure in which location it was taken.

Anyone who sees the car or recognises the man from footage should contact police.

Originally published as WATCH: Terrifying moment worker marched through pub at gunpoint

More Stories

crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HIGHEST TO LOWEST: See how Gympie childcare centres compare

        Premium Content HIGHEST TO LOWEST: See how Gympie childcare centres compare

        News Most of the region’s child care centres are meeting national quality guidelines, but some are exceeding it and others are not quite there

        Calculated: How a Gympie mum swindled her boss out of $136k

        Premium Content Calculated: How a Gympie mum swindled her boss out of $136k

        News The 59-year-old Jones Hill woman had been with the business just three weeks when...

        21 units to be added to Gympie golf course development

        Premium Content 21 units to be added to Gympie golf course development

        News Developers of the Corella Rd project opposite the Gympie cemetery got the green...

        ‘They don’t care’: Protesters stand up for threatened wildlife

        Premium Content ‘They don’t care’: Protesters stand up for threatened...

        Environment Protesters from local wildlife action groups have taken the fight for the...