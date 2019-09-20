Menu
CLOSE CALL: CCTV footage shows a pedestrian was almost run over by a car which went on to crash in Louisa St on Wednesday.
News

WATCH: Terrifying moment man nearly run over in Gympie crash

JOSH PRESTON
by
20th Sep 2019 2:58 PM
FRIGHTENING CCTV footage has captured the moment a pedestrian was nearly run over by a car which went on to crash 5m down an embankment on Louisa St on Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Witness describes hectic Louisa St car crash

Footage captured near the scene of the crash shows the car almost take out a man crossing the road, while another angle shows it veering to the wrong side of the road at high speed, hitting the curb and the front lawn of a house on its way down the embankment.

The man appeared to be completely unaware of his brush with death.

Witnesses are seen running towards the scene of the crash in both clips.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police service said the crash "remains under investigation”.

"Officers will investigate whether any of the fatal five contributed to the crash,” the spokeswoman said.

"A 34-year-old woman was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.”

The woman was briefly stuck in the vehicle after the crash, before being taken by ambulance to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with back pain.

cctv footage gympie community gympie crashes gympie news gympie region louisa st queensland police single vehicle crash
Gympie Times

