Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Car ploughs into fences, rolls in Maryborough
News

WATCH: Terrifying moment car ploughs through fences

Blake Antrobus
by
24th Feb 2019 10:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DASHCAM footage has captured the terrifying moment a car ploughed through fences and rolled over in Maryborough.

The footage, uploaded to social media, shows the ute travelling along Saltwater Creek Rd in Maryborough about 6.03am on Friday.

As it passes the Creek Road Fish and Chips shop, the ute veers to the wrong side of the road before hitting the sidwalk.

The vehicle then hits a sign before ploughing through several fences and trees.

It can then be seen flipping and coming to a stop in a cloud of dust.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two patients sustained minor injuries from the crash.

Both were taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

dashcam footage editors picks fcemergency fraser coast maryborough queensland ambulance service rollover
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man fighting for life after motorbike crash in Gympie region

    premium_icon Man fighting for life after motorbike crash in Gympie region

    News A man in his 30's is fighting for his life after a crash in the Gympie region last night.

    COURT: Woman fined for abusing police, calling them 'dogs'

    premium_icon COURT: Woman fined for abusing police, calling them 'dogs'

    News 'The penalties are just going to get bigger and bigger.'

    Man trampled by cow in serious condition

    premium_icon Man trampled by cow in serious condition

    Breaking LifeFlight was tasked to property where a man in his 60s was injured

    TC OMA: Mass erosion, 50m of beach gone on Cooloola Coast

    premium_icon TC OMA: Mass erosion, 50m of beach gone on Cooloola Coast

    News 'The longer it stays stationery beside us, the greater the damage'