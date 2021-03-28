WATCH: Teen charged with hoon offences

AN 18-year-old Logan man has had his car impounded and been charged with hooning-related offences after allegedly driving dangerously at a large gathering on the Gold Coast overnight.

Police were called to Burnside Place at Stapylton after receiving reports of a large gathering where people were blocking access along the road about 11.30pm.

When officers arrived a green Ford Falcon ute was allegedly driving dangerously in the middle of the road.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with hooning-related offences.

Police tried to intercept the vehicle but the driver allegedly sped off, police said.

Footage released by police appears to show the vehicle performing a burnout in front of a large crowd.

The ute was later located at a residence in Ormeau.

The Greenbank man has been charged with dangerous driving and evasion. He is due to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on April 21.

His car has also been impounded.

Several other offences were detected as the group dispersed with investigations continuing.

To report hooning offences, contact Policelink on 131 444 or the Hoon Hotline on 134 666.

