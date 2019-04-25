WATCH: T-28 Trojan flies over Gympie at 300km/h

FLY OVER: Gympie residents witnessed the T-28 Trojan fly over Gympie multiple times during the Anzac Day ceremony today, Please note: This photo was taken last year.

T-28 Trojan flypast in Gympie: THE North American T-28 Trojan flew over Gympie several times during the Anzac Day ceremony.

IT WAS an impressive sight for many Gympie residents who witnessed the T-28 Trojan fly over Gympie multiple times during the Anzac Day ceremony earlier today.

The North American T-28 Trojan was flown by pilot Ross Parker reaching speeds in excess of 400km/h.

The history of the aircraft goes back to the beginning of the 1950s where it was used by the United States Air Force and the United States Navy.

The aircraft has continued in civilian use as an aerobatics and Warbird performer.