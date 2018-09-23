WATCH: Shocking moment skydiver falls from tree at Kandanga

Mitchell Creek Festival guests were left horrified yesterday when a skydiver was first caught in a tree, and then fell 10m to the ground while trying to free himself.

A GUEST at the Mitchell Creek Rock 'n' Blues festival has captured the shocking moment when a skydiver fell more than 10m from the tree he was caught in.

The 59-year-old man was injured yesterday afternoon when he and two others skydived into the event as part of a demonstration.

A QFES spokesman said yesterday a flag the man had been trailing got caught in the pine tree just after 12.30pm

The man cut the flag free before plummeting dropping more than 10m to the ground, suffering head injuries in the fall.

He was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A QAS spokeswoman said the 59-year-old hit the tree "with some force".