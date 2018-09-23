Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mitchell Creek Festival guests were left horrified yesterday when a skydiver was first caught in a tree, and then fell 10m to the ground while trying to free himself.
Mitchell Creek Festival guests were left horrified yesterday when a skydiver was first caught in a tree, and then fell 10m to the ground while trying to free himself. Contributed
News

WATCH: Shocking moment skydiver falls from tree at Kandanga

scott kovacevic
by
23rd Sep 2018 4:57 PM | Updated: 5:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GUEST at the Mitchell Creek Rock 'n' Blues festival has captured the shocking moment when a skydiver fell more than 10m from the tree he was caught in.

The 59-year-old man was injured yesterday afternoon when he and two others skydived into the event as part of a demonstration.

A QFES spokesman said yesterday a flag the man had been trailing got caught in the pine tree just after 12.30pm

The man cut the flag free before plummeting dropping more than 10m to the ground, suffering head injuries in the fall.

He was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A QAS spokeswoman said the 59-year-old hit the tree "with some force".

gympie accidents kandanga mary valle mitchell creek mitchell creek rock 'n' blues festival
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    POWER 30: Sneak peek into Gympie's most influential #29

    premium_icon POWER 30: Sneak peek into Gympie's most influential #29

    News This well known Gympie businessman has help create a turnaround in the fortunes of the inner city and brought thousands of people to Mary St. He comes in at #29

    Boy hit by car at Cooloola Coast campground

    Boy hit by car at Cooloola Coast campground

    News The youth has been taken to hospital.

    GALLERY: 28 stylish snaps from The Gympie Times Race Day

    premium_icon GALLERY: 28 stylish snaps from The Gympie Times Race Day

    Offbeat Sun, smiles and style were all on display at yesterday's races.

    OPINION: Quit the blame game on aged care

    premium_icon OPINION: Quit the blame game on aged care

    News Gympie commentator welcomes aged care royal commission

    Local Partners