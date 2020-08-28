LIVESTREAM: Mt Morgan SHS v Yeppoon SHS in RDSSRL final

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Grammar School and St Brendan's Gold will do battle for Rockhampton's coveted secondary schools rugby league crown tonight.

They will face off in the Open A grand final at Browne Park at 7.30pm, with that game as well as the Open B and Open C finals to be livestreamed on this website.

The Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League season was shortened due to COVID-19 but the competition has certainly not been short on quality football.

Six schools are represented in the three grand finals, with North Rockhampton High and The Cathedral College in the Open B decider and Mount Morgan State High and Yeppoon State High in Open C.

The Open A final promises to be a cracker, after the teams played out a 12-all draw in their round game.

Rockhampton Grammar School captain Taine Wedel will look to lead from the front in tonight’s Open A final against St Brendan’s.

Grammar co-coach Grant Broadhurst said his players were bracing for another tough game.

He is all too familiar with the quality in St Brendan's ranks, having been part of their football program for three years before moving to Grammar last year.

"It will definitely be a competitive game," Broadhurst said.

"Our boys have been going really well. They're obviously excited to play football, especially the Year 12 boys. There was a moment there where they thought they might not get to play any rugby league so to now be playing in a grand final they're over the moon."

Broadhurst said Grammar needed to stay focused for the full 50 minutes tonight.

"We need to complete and play simple footy," he said.

"Brendan's have attacking flair, with very good middle players. They've got some very exciting young players with plenty of speed.

"Our defence has been getting better and better every week and we'll definitely need to continue to build on that to be a chance of beating St Brendan's.

St Brendan's centre Ian Akiba charges into action in the Open A clash with Yeppoon State High. Photo: Pam McKay

"We've got to keep our concentration for the full game, from start to finish. If we do that, we'll give it a red-hot crack."

But standing in Grammar's way is a talented young St Brendan's outfit with plenty to prove.

SBC director of rugby league Nathan Doyle said they booked their finals berth with a hard-fought win over a determined Yeppoon State High side on Tuesday night.

"This Friday they come up against Rockhampton Grammar School who narrowly missed qualifying for the Aaron Payne Cup," he said.

"The St Brendan's Gold team is solely made up of Year 11 students looking to impress to ensure they are part of the 2021 Confraternity Shield and Aaron Payne Cup teams."

Three players - Matt Hill, Marley Wosomo and Blayden Dodd - got a taste of the Aaron Payne competition this year and are sure to have a big bearing on tonight's result.

Matt Hill, pictured in action in the Aaron Payne Cup game against The Cathedral College, will be one of St Brendan’s key players tonight. Photo: Jann Houley

St Brendan's key three

Matt Hill: Forced his way into the last two Aaron Payne Cup sides due to strong performances with SBC Gold. Matt is a gifted athlete who excels at athletics, AFL and rugby league. In his two appearances for St Brendan's First XIII, he was arguably the best player against Kirwan SHS and TCC. Whether he is flying high to diffuse a kick or scoring tries, Matt can always be seen doing it with a smile on his face.

Brock Hinds: A mountain of a young man who carries the ball into contact strongly every time. Brock came across from Yeppoon SHS and has gone ahead leaps and bounds in terms of his rugby league knowledge. He has been a forward leader in the SBC Gold side and someone coach Phil Mitchell can count on when he needs his team lifted. Brock is not afraid to roll his sleeves up and do what is needed for his team time and time again.

Blayden Dodd: A dynamic ball runner who arrived at St Brendan's this year. Blayden can cover almost every position in the backline but his preferred position is in the halves. He has been likened to Steve Renouf the way he floats across the football field. Blayden has had a taste of playing Aaron Payne Cup this year and will be keen to cement his spot in the First XIII next year.

Rockhampton Grammar's key three

Taine Wedel (captain and front rower): A player with a high work rate who always leads by example.

Jaiden Green (lock): Directs the forwards around the park well and is a good communicator in defence.

Luke Callanan (halfback): A Queensland under-15 fullback whose switch to halfback has been a great success. He will look to add the polish to the end of Grammar's sets and get the team to the their attacking points on the field.

RDSSRL grand final schedule today (Friday)

4.30pm: Open C, Mount Morgan State High v Yeppoon State High

6pm: Open B, North Rockhampton State High v The Cathedral College

7.30pm: Open C, St Brendan's College v Rockhampton Grammar School

