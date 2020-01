Shocking CCTV footage captures the raid of a Gympie business by two robbers.

Shocking CCTV footage captures the raid of a Gympie business by two robbers.

CCTV has capturd the terrifying moments armed robbers strike a Gympie store.

The footage shows the thieves first knock items off a shelf, attracting the attention of staff.

They walk behind the counter, taking stock from the back shelf and raiding the cash register a staff member tries to keep out of harm’s way.

The pair then flee from the store, leaving the shaken staff member behind.