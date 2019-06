A Toowoomba resident has caught the moment he walked outside to find a car on fire on video.

A Toowoomba resident has caught the moment he walked outside to find a car on fire on video.

CENTENARY Heights residents were awoken this morning to a blazing car on Hogan St.

A police spokeswoman said fire and police crews attended the scene at 5.30am.

One resident managed to catch the blaze on camera.

The car has been described as a white Nissan hatchback by a police spokesman.

The cause behind the fire is still unknown, investigations are continuing.