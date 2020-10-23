Menu
WATCH: QLD Basketball- Ipswich Force v Brisbane Caps

by Brayden Heslehurst
23rd Oct 2020 6:16 PM | Updated: 6:51 PM
Watch the Women's semi-finals below. 

Fierce rivalries will be reignited as a replay of last year's grand final headlines the Queensland State League women's semi-finals on Friday night.

The defending three-time champion Southern Districts Spartans will look to keep their chances of another title alive when they host the team they beat to win the 2019 trophy in the Gold Coast Rollers.

Southern Districts are stacked with talent and experience, many who have featured in the team's past three championship, including coach Aja Parham-Ammar as well as WNBL big Kalani Purcell, sharpshooter Nat Taylor and new recruit Maddy Willey.

 

The livestream for both games will appear 30 minutes before tip-off.

Southern Districts Spartans guard Maddy Willey. Picture: Fan Fair
The Spartans finished second after the regular season, only losing one game along the way, and beat the Rollers convincingly in their Round 2 clash.

But the Gold Coast, led by last year's coach of the year in Cassie Dover, are peaking at the right time after a dominant display against the RedCity Roar in last week's quarterfinal.

Siarn Woods in action during the Queensland State League Womens basketball clash between the Gold Coast Rollers and Red City Roar. Picture: Scott Powick
And with experienced leaders such as Sara Ambrose, Siarn Woods and Carleigh Patrick combining with the firepower of Kisha Lee and young talents Lily Rotunno and Skye Mason, the Rollers will be aiming to cause another upset at Carina's Rowland Cowan Stadium.

Tip-off between the Spartans and Rollers is at 6pm.

In the later game for the semi-finals, the undefeated Logan Thunder will host the in form Ipswich Force at the Cornubia Park Sports Centre.

Logan Thunder skipper and star guard Mikhaela Cann.
The Thunder, who feature last year's QBL MVP in Mikaela Ruef as well as former WNBL players Mikhaela Cann, Ashley Taia and Chevannah Paalvast, rolled through the regular season, which included a 40-point victory over the Force in Round 4.

Ruef has again been a standout in the competition, averaging 21 points a game and almost 20 rebounds, and will be a tough task for the smaller Force side.

Ipswich Force co-captain Amy Lewis.
However, Ipswich come into the semi-final with confidence after upsetting the third-placed Brisbane Capitals in the quarterfinal with Amy Lewis again impressive with 35 points to lead her team.

Combine Lewis with the sharpshooting Georgia Ralph, who was injured for her team's earlier clash with Logan, and Catherine Macgregor as well as experienced guard Rachel Mate and Iris Cubit - the Force have all the talent to cause another upset.

Tip-off for the clash between Logan and Ipswich is at 8pm.

