Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Logan Thunder host Southern Districts Spartans in women’s grand final
Logan Thunder host Southern Districts Spartans in women’s grand final
Basketball

WATCH: QSL Basketball women’s grand final

by Brayden Heslehurst
24th Oct 2020 11:23 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It's the match up everyone has been waiting for and they will get it as the undefeated Logan Thunder host the Southern Districts Spartans in the Queensland State League women's grand final.

Both teams were the best two sides all season, with Logan going through without a loss and Southern Districts' only loss coming against the Thunder in Round 3.

WATCH THE REPLAYS: QSL Basketball women's semi-finals

The Thunder progressed through to the grand final following a 62-point demolition of the Ipswich Force last night while the Spartans overcame a gritty Gold Coast Rollers side 77-69 in the semi-final.

Logan Thunder star Mikaela Ruef.
Logan Thunder star Mikaela Ruef.

The last time the two teams met, it was the Thunder who recorded a 76-61 victory however the Spartans were without WNBL forward Kalani Purcell.

Tonight's clash will feature star-studded match ups across the floor with defending QBL MVP Mikaela Ruef, Mikhaela Cann, Ashley Taia and Chevannah Paalvast to lead Logan against Purcell, Maddy Willey, Nat Taylor and Rebecca Haynes.

The livestream for the game will appear in this story 30 minutes before tip-off.

Tip-off at Cornubia Park Sports Centre is at 8pm.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as WATCH: QSL Basketball women's grand final

More Stories

livestream logan thunder qsl basketball southern district spartans sport women

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie’s most powerful man reveals his vision for the region

        Premium Content Gympie’s most powerful man reveals his vision for the region

        News Gympie’s most influential person of 2020 says diversity, medical manufacturing important for region’s recovery post-pandemic

        REVEALED: Gympie candidates on Voluntary Assisted Dying

        Premium Content REVEALED: Gympie candidates on Voluntary Assisted Dying

        News We asked each of Gympie’s 8 election candidates their opinion of Voluntary Assisted...

        POWER 40 FULL LIST: Gympie region’s most influential #1-40

        Premium Content POWER 40 FULL LIST: Gympie region’s most influential #1-40

        News We reveal the movers and shakers – the people considered the most powerful and...

        Labor accused of giving voters’ private details to unions

        Premium Content Labor accused of giving voters’ private details to unions

        Politics Personal details of a number of people has allegedly been shared