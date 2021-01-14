WATCH: Four new cases as cluster mystery remains

Queensland recorded four new cases over night, with none in the Hotel Grand Chancellor.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said two of the new cases were from the US.

The other two guests have arrived from South Africa.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said 226 staff at the Hotel Grand Chancellor have been contacted and are being tested and isolated, with 129 guests removed yesterday and transported to another hotel.

Queensland Health is also in the process of contacting 147 former guests.

Ms Palaszczuk said none of the contacts of the cleaner and her partner have yet tested positive.

She said it was a smooth transition.

The AHPPC has fully endorsed Queensland's actions in relation to the UK strain cluster.

Three quarters of the former guests have been tracked down and tested.

The Premier said the government was looking at all options for hotel quarantine into the future, including mining camps.

The Premier said it was a rational option and something that deserved careful consideration, and that most of the facilities had balconies.

She said she was putting the option forward to the federal government.

"With this new strain, we have to put all options on the table," she said.

The Premier delivered the latest update as mystery remains behind a cluster of the highly infectious UK strain that has forced 600 people into quarantine.

The extreme action was taken on Wednesday after another two cases were added to the cluster of the mutant UK strain at the Hotel Grand Chancellor, taking the total to six, with health authorities admitting they have no idea how the virus was passed to them.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said they were looking at whether the highly-contagious UK strain may have spread through airconditioning as it was revealed a father and daughter returned from Lebanon who had stayed on the same floor as patient-zero had also tested positive, with the cases part of the same cluster.

Returned overseas travellers, who have already completed 14 days in quarantine at the Hotel Grand Chancellor, were on Wednesday evacuated to other hotels for another 14 days as authorities scramble to establish how the cases have been transmitted.