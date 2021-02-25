WATCH: Police raids net alleged drug trafficking syndicate

Multiple drug raids have been carried out around the region as the finale to the Maryborough Criminal Investigation Branch's six-month investigation into illegal drug trafficking on the Fraser Coast.

Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison said the protracted operation achieved "pleasing" results.

"We've made 17 arrests on 68 charges, including six drug trafficking arrests. All those [charged with drug trafficking] are alleged to have been trafficking meth," he said.

Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison from Maryborough Criminal Investigation Branch. Photo: Stuart Fast

"Yesterday we saw the arrest of a number of [alleged] primary drug traffickers, Thursday we've executed a further eight search warrants locating drugs and arrested other persons [allegedly] involved in the operation."

13 search warrants were executed in and police found around $250,000 cash, multiple firearms, meth and other dangerous drugs.

Detective Harbison said based on police intelligence and information from the public, police would allege those involved were part of a "core family syndicate" accused of trafficking around the area "for some time."

"We're talking substantial quantities of dangerous drugs off the streets. There's a large customers base that we're aware of."

The investigation also stretched south to Logan, where police raided a Crestmead address allegedly connected to the syndicate.

"It will be alleged one of those persons in that family lived at Crestmead and... was obtaining wholesale quantities of commercial grade ice and that was coming up here and being distributed into the community," Detective Harbison said.

He said while the alleged syndicate was primarily accused of trafficked drugs in the Fraser Coast area, people from Far North Queensland were believed to have travelled south to buy drugs.

Detective Harbison said while police had shut down this alleged syndicate, there was still more work to do tackling drugs on the Fraser Coast and police were already looking for their next target.