Watch the PM provide a virus update

Careers New jobs hope emerges as Nolan Meats offers 30 jobs in an industry that is not closing down
Crime VIDEO: A man walks into a police station claiming to have coronavirus ... that's the joke a man thought was funny, sharing this video to Facebook.
Crime Police allege the man, 21, caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage and is linked incidents from Mackay to Cairns.
Health A Sunshine Coast business owner who came into contact with overseas travellers says she was refused a coronavirus test despite displaying multiple symptoms.
Health Twenty-four people who attended a 50th birthday party at an upmarket Noosa restaurant have tested positive for COVID-19, with four of those based on the Coast.
Education Yeppoon mum takes matters into her own hands with a Facebook support group for homeschooling through COVID-19
News ‘It is pretty sad, I thought golf would have been a game that we could have kept on playing’
News The point at which Italian-style home lockdowns will be considered has been...
News Despite the massive job loss in the region due to the coronavirus crisis, Nolan...
News A WOMAN was taken to Gympie Hospital last night after a collision between the car...