Watch out parents and boaties - king tides are upon us

INCOMING: Drivers, campers, parents, swimmers and anyone else near the water have been warned the highest tides of the year are upon us.

SAILORS are being advised not to get hung up on it.

Swimmers, especially children are strongly urged not to get carried away.

Even property owners, drivers and campers have been advised to avoid wet feet as the king tides arrive on our shores.

Queensland Transport has warned that what comes in must go out, so we can also look forward to some decent lows and potentially dangerous currents in between.

Maritime Safety Queensland general manager Patrick Quirk said wider than usual tide height variations are already being experienced as king tides approach their maximum ranges, along the Cooloola and Fraser Coast, Fraser Island and tidal stretches of the Mary River.

Inskip Point campers and some Tin Can Bay residents are warned about possible inundation.

"Owners of boats and properties with ocean or coast river frontage should prepare for king tides predicted over coming days,” he said.

Inskip Point campers might also want to ensure they put their tents the on higher spots, so they do not have to move in a hurry as tides of well over 2m move into all the low spots.

It is the morning high tides that may cause surprises for some, even if experienced boaties know what to expect.

As a local guide, Rainbow Beach morning high tides have been increasing over the past couple of days and Wednesday's is predicted to be 2.27m at 7.53am.

Thursday will see a 8.41am high tide of 2.28m and Friday should give us a high of 2.23m at 9.28am, according to the local experts.

Wind and rain can change these things slightly and the Buresau of Meteorology warns that tidal predictions can sometimes be subject to variations.

Mr Quirk says we need to keep up with the latest information.

"Check the high and low tides and remember heavy rainfall or cyclones can cause even higher water levels.

"There is the possibility of low-lying roads and footpaths going under, especially if the tides coincide with high rainfall or storms.

"People living close to the water who may be affected by these tides should move tinnies, kayaks and garden furniture away from the water's edge.”

High tide boaties might want to be careful a sudden drop in the tide does not leave them marooned on sand and mud banks.

"Keep a close watch over children playing in shallow water,” Mr Quirk said. "Tidal streams in these waters can be strong.

"These higher highs occur around the beginning of the year, but equally high tides occur in winter.

"But these are at night and not as obvious as the ones we see during the day,” he said.