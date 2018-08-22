Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SNAKES ALIVE: Eastern brown snakes are on the move in the Gympie area.
SNAKES ALIVE: Eastern brown snakes are on the move in the Gympie area. Ben Bowe
News

Watch out Gympie, venomous snakes are now on the move

JOSH PRESTON
by
22nd Aug 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PROMINENT Gympie animal expert says she has seen more eastern brown snakes and taipans on the move than ever this year as the weather continues to warm up.

Julie Smith, who has managed Gympie Snake Catchers for the entirety of her seven years in the region, said the recent pattern of warm days and cold nights had played a significant role in local snake sightings.

SNAKES ALIVE IN GYMPIE

- Boy in terrifying brown snake attack

ON THE MOVE: Julie Smith, of Gympie Snake Catchers, says warm days and cold nights have resulted in more snake sightings than usual.
ON THE MOVE: Julie Smith, of Gympie Snake Catchers, says warm days and cold nights have resulted in more snake sightings than usual. Contributed

"It's also to do with an influx of rodents, which will naturally attract adult snakes looking for a food source,” Ms Smith said.

"Eastern browns and other snakes start to become more active at this time of the year, and we're definitely seeing more.”

Ms Smith said she had been "very sad” to see the "unnecessary” death of an eastern brown shortly after arriving at a recent callout near Chatsworth State School.

"The snake was on the road and quite aggressive, rearing up at cars as they passed, and moments after we arrived a car drove straight over it, which didn't need to happen.”

She advised locals to understand the misconception that snakes are "defensive, not aggressive” and outlined some basic measures for people to avoid danger.

"You don't see aggression from them unless they are provoked.

"If you're at all likely to encounter a snake wear boots, jeans and gloves. If you stay aware of your surroundings you will be quite safe and should not have an issue.”

eastern brown snake gympie community gympie news gympie region gympie snake catcher humans of gympie people of gympie snake bite gympie snake catcher venomous snakes
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    GYMPIE FIRE: 'F--- it's closer than I thought'

    premium_icon GYMPIE FIRE: 'F--- it's closer than I thought'

    News North Deep Creek resident Trisha Dunford and her brother were left 'waiting to bolt' as a fire tore through 100ha of bush less than 2km from their homes.

    $3m CBD project could get canned

    premium_icon $3m CBD project could get canned

    Council News Councillor calls for other options to be put on table.

    5 things Gympie council will discuss today

    premium_icon 5 things Gympie council will discuss today

    Council News Goomeri's facilities and council cash reserves also on the list.

    Court order: 'No grog, no drugs'

    Court order: 'No grog, no drugs'

    News Jail sentence for man who breached DV order's no grog condition

    Local Partners