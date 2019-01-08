Watch out Gympie: Baby snakes about to hatch

HATCHING SEASON: Snake catcher William Pledger said there should be more snakes out and about once hatching season finishes. Pictured. William Pledger caught a green tree snake that broke into The Gympie Times newsroom last year.

HATCHING season is fast approaching in the Gympie region with baby snakes about to slither out of their shells in coming days.

It has prompted a stern warning from snake catcher William Pledger to be aware, but not alarmed.

This photo was taken last year moments after snake catcher William Pledger was bitten by the Eastern brown snake he is still holding. Contributed

On the weekend, a woman in her early 20s was bitten by a snake at a home in Gympie.

On Monday a primary-school-aged-boy was airlifted from Imbil to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after being bitten twice by a snake before 4pm.

He is currently in a stable condition.

Mr Pledger said the Christmas and New Year break was quieter than originally expected with only 6-12 call-outs for the region.

So what should residents do if they come across a snake?

"Do not interfere with the snake,” he said.

"If you see a snake, always call snake catchers who are trained to deal with them.

"Keep a safe distance and remove all children and animals from the area.”

Mr Pledger said the most common snake found in the Gympie region is the python, followed closed by the red-bellied black snake and the eastern brown.

He said hatching season could see baby snakes take up residence indoors, away from the hot sun.

"When it comes to snakes, there is a number of things you should keep in mind, they can pop up anywhere,” he said.

"In garages, backyards, paddocks, homes, gardens, a big thing people should know is they tend to turn up unexpectedly.

"The amount of snakes in the Gympie region could get blown out of proportion over the next few months, with the possibility of more snakes being born.”

Snakes are protected under the Nature Conservation Act 1992.

It is an offence to kill, injure or take snakes from the wild.

"If you kill a snake, you can receive a fine of up to $17,500,” he said.