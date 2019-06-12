Menu
Rugby League

WATCH NOW: RGS v St Patrick's schoolboys league

12th Jun 2019 11:19 AM
Welcome to today's live-streaming of the Aaron Payne Cup clash between Rockhampton Grammar School and St Patrick's Mackay, kicking off at 11.30am.

The vital top four spots are on the line as the final two rounds finish up today at the Mackay Junior Rugby League grounds.

The live-streaming of secondary schoolboys league is a special offering for readers providing unprecedented access to the future of rugby league, so don't miss out.

WATCH IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE.

UPDATE: AS THE final buzzer sounded at the Mackay Junior Rugby League grounds, there was no clear winner in the game between Rockhampton Grammar School and St Patrick's College Mackay. 

Despite RGS taking an early lead, St Patrick's College fought back in the second half to even the scoreline. 

The final score was 10-10. 

INITIAL: THE GAME between St Patrick's College Mackay and Rockhampton Grammar School is shaping up as a close contest with the two schools neck-and-neck after half time. 

RGS came out firing in the first half and had secured a 6 point lead at half time, but St Patrick's College has fired back after the break/ 

After 10 minutes of play, the Mackay side crossed the line and followed up with a conversion to even the score 10-10. 

live streaming rgs schoolboy league sport st patricks

