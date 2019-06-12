Menu
WATCH NOW: PBC v Wavell Heights SHS

by Kyle Pollard
12th Jun 2019 5:30 PM
The schoolboy footy livestreaming action continues tonight from 5.30pm as Palm Beach Currumbin takes on Wavell Heights SHS in the Allan Langer Cup.

PBC will be looking to bounce back this week after a shock loss to Ipswich in last week's action, while Wavell Heights is riding high after knocking off the high-flying Keebra Park.

Join commentator John Devine at the Merv Craig Sporting Complex in Currumbin as the action gets underway by clicking on the small play button in the bottom left hand corner of the player above.

allan langer cup live stream pbc schoolboy footy sport wavell heights state school

