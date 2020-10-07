REPLAY: McConnel candidates go head to head

The inner-city seat of McConnel is shaping up as one which may decide the future of Queensland after the October 31 election.

Polling by the Greens, ALP and independent media polls show there is little in it, with Labor's incumbent and Industrial Relations Minister, Grace Grace, in for a fight from the Greens' Kirsten Lovejoy and the LNP's Pinky Singh.

From 6.30-7pm tonight The Courier-Mail and Quest Newspapers will stream, live, a forum where all three frontrunners get their chance to pitch to you why they deserve your vote.

And we will put your best questions to the candidates.

Moderated by Quest's Brendan O'Malley, a former deputy state political editor with The Courier-Mail, it promises to be a fascinating half hour.

McConnel, previously know as Brisbane Central, has been hit with explosive population growth, traffic congestion, lack of green space and the impact of COVID-19 on its many bars, clubs, restaurants and funky retailers.

These issues and more will be debated by the candidates, who are some of the best you will see at this election.

The fight is Ms Grace's to lose, after holding the seat since 2007.

But a swing to the Greens in the council and federal elections has given that party hopes it will win only its second Queensland seat.

Ms Singh, a highly respected and successful small businesswoman, has thrown everything into her campaign and will almost certainly win on the primary vote. But will that be enough to win the seat?

Tonight's debate is a must-watch, so make sure you're logged in and ready for the action.

