Keebra Park has bounced back from a shock loss last week in the best way possible, taking down school footy heavyweights Marsden 28-10 in the Allan Langer Cup.

Having flexed their muscle in a dominant 50-22 victory over St Mary's last week, Marsden couldn't match Keebra Park - who in turn played in a shock loss to Wavell last week.

