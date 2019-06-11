Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

WATCH NOW: Rockhampton Grammar v Kirwan SHS

11th Jun 2019 12:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Welcome to today's live-streaming of the Aaron Payne Cup clash between Kirwan State High School and Rockhampton Grammar School kicking off from 1.45pm.

The 2015 national schoolboys champions the Kirwan Bears play Rockhampton Grammar School this afternoon, before taking on keen rivals St Brendan's College tomorrow in two days worth of Aaron Payne Cup action in Mackay.

Two wins could hand Kirwan top spot on the competition ladder heading into the competition's knockout stages.

The live-streaming of secondary schoolboys league is a special offering for readers providing unprecedented access to the future of rugby league, so don't miss out.

More Stories

Show More
rockhampton grammar school rugby league schoolboy rugby league sport

Top Stories

    Gympie homes treble in value as new median prices revealed

    premium_icon Gympie homes treble in value as new median prices revealed

    News Analysis was conducted over the 20-years ending December 2018 on more than 180 Australian towns and cities, all with a population of 10,000 people or more

    BUDGET: Big water price hit forecast for Gympie Region

    premium_icon BUDGET: Big water price hit forecast for Gympie Region

    News Govt blasted over rip-off water profits plan

    YOU'VE BEEN MUGGED: Whale holds up tour boat

    premium_icon YOU'VE BEEN MUGGED: Whale holds up tour boat

    News 'They were going underneath the boat and to and from the boat'

    Big taxes, big debt as Labor woos regions

    premium_icon Big taxes, big debt as Labor woos regions

    Politics Budget includes promise of more than 25,000 jobs

    • 11th Jun 2019 2:31 PM