Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

WATCH NOW: Ipswich SHS v St Mary’s Toowoomba

by Andrew Dawson
12th Jun 2019 5:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

The schoolboy footy livestreaming action continues tonight from 5.30pm as Ipswich State High School takes on St Mary's Toowoomba in the Allan Langer Cup.

Ipswich will be keen to continue their top form after taking care of Palm Beach Currumbin last week, while St Mary's will look to bounce back after losing to the highly-rated Marsden 50-22.

Join the coverage from Norths Ipswich as by clicking on the small play button in the bottom left hand corner of the player above, and return after the game for an exlcusive highlights package and match report from Andrew Dawson.

More Stories

Show More
allan langer cup football highschool football ipswich state high school live stream st marys toowoomba watch now

Top Stories

    Cafe’s nasty response to Facebook review

    Cafe’s nasty response to Facebook review

    Parenting A mum posted a review when she couldn’t take her young son to a cafe because it had no highchairs. The reply was swift and harsh.

    • 12th Jun 2019 4:15 PM
    Depressed high school drop-out finds new life at Gympie TAFE

    premium_icon Depressed high school drop-out finds new life at Gympie TAFE

    News The 17-year-old is on the way to achieving her dream

    REVEALED: 225 Gympie jobs drained away in 3 major industries

    premium_icon REVEALED: 225 Gympie jobs drained away in 3 major industries

    News 225 Gympie jobs lost in five year period in these major industries