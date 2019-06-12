WATCH NOW: Ipswich SHS v St Mary’s Toowoomba

The schoolboy footy livestreaming action continues tonight from 5.30pm as Ipswich State High School takes on St Mary's Toowoomba in the Allan Langer Cup.

Ipswich will be keen to continue their top form after taking care of Palm Beach Currumbin last week, while St Mary's will look to bounce back after losing to the highly-rated Marsden 50-22.

Join the coverage from Norths Ipswich as by clicking on the small play button in the bottom left hand corner of the player above, and return after the game for an exlcusive highlights package and match report from Andrew Dawson.