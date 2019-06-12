Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

WATCH NOW: Iggy Park v Cathedral College

12th Jun 2019 8:58 AM | Updated: 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

9.30am score update: Iggy Park leads 14-0.

Welcome to today's live-streaming of the Aaron Payne Cup clash between Ignatius Park College and The Cathedral College kicking off from 9am.

Iggy Park is backing up from an impressive 32-12 win over St Patrick's Mackay and is gunning for top spot on the competition table, but they will have to go through an improving Cathedral outfit that is becoming one of the rising forces in schoolboys rugby league.

The Cathedral beat Mackay State High School 20-10 yesterday in a quality performance that has no doubt put Iggy Park on notice.

The live-streaming of secondary schoolboys league is a special offering for readers providing unprecedented access to the future of rugby league, so don't miss out.

WATCH IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE.

More Stories

football live streaming

Top Stories

    Perrett says budget 'scraped the barrel' for Gympie

    premium_icon Perrett says budget 'scraped the barrel' for Gympie

    News 'The devil is always in the detail'.

    • 12th Jun 2019 9:20 AM
    O'Brien: Budget has 'no vision apart from more debt'

    premium_icon O'Brien: Budget has 'no vision apart from more debt'

    News He said Jackie Trad's budget "lacked vision for the region”.

    $1 billion in Trad budget for Gympie by-pass

    premium_icon $1 billion in Trad budget for Gympie by-pass

    News Minister Mark Bailey talks up the transport and infrastructure spend

    School footy live streaming back on today

    School footy live streaming back on today

    Rugby League How you can see the best schoolboy rugby league action live