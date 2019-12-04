WATCH: Notorious Gympie region bridge on fire and ‘sinking’

A LARGE grassfire which started after a car crashed off the Running Creek Bridge yesterday around midday has partially claimed the bridge overnight.

A photo supplied by Sean Barrett shows one half of the bridge consumed by flames which has now halted traffic until authorities inspect the bridge this morning.

The bridge will remain closed until further notice.

The notorious Running Creek bridge is damaged and will remain closed until further notice. Detours have been put in place for motorists this morning. Photo: TMR

The Running Creek bridge is notorious among road users with many accidents over the years and local residents have campaigned to have its dangerous approaches upgraded and made safer.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire was contained overnight.

"Due to the favourable conditions overnight, the fire is now burning within containment lines," the spokeswoman said.

Currently there are three fire crews on scene.