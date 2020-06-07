WATCH: Nitro Circus star wrapped with Gympie’s skate park

Ryan Williams aka RWilly who is touring with Nitro Circus. Photo Lachie Millard

Ryan Williams aka RWilly who is touring with Nitro Circus. Photo Lachie Millard

GYMPIE’S new skate park has received perhaps its most glowing endorsement yet, from none other than Nitro Circus bmx and scooter sensation Ryan “R-Willy” Williams.

READ MORE

Ryan Williams aka RWilly who is touring with Nitro Circus at his local skate park at Caloundra. Photo Lachie Millard

The Sunshine Coast-based superstar recently journeyed to the facility with some pals, documenting the footage and sharing it with his 1.36 million YouTube followers.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Williams appeared to enjoy the park, performing plenty of tricks in bright sunshine, and commenting on the other, older facilities within 100 metres.

BMX and scooter superstar Ryan "R-Willy" Williams and some pals test out the new Gympie skate park.

The “action sports athlete” has enjoyed a colourful career already, scooping up three X Games gold medals in the BMX category, as well as two each for BMX and scooter and the Nitro World Games.

R-Willy spoke late last year about the joys of being involved with Nitro Circus, the “action sport collective” led by American motorsports legend Travis Pastrana.

“Nitro Circus is controlled chaos. Everyone does the craziest things, but we don’t just go out and send ourselves and be daredevils,” he said.

BMX and scooter superstar Ryan "R-Willy" Williams and some pals test out the new Gympie skate park.

“It’s all calculated and cool.”

The 25-year-old is hardly the first talented athlete to praise Gympie’s new park.

World number four skateboarder Keegan Palmer had plenty of glowing feedback after winning a Tokyo Olympics qualifying event in the Gold City in January.

Skate Australia National Park Championship – Keegan Palmer

“It’s a really good bowl the kids can use and get better with. (Gympie’s) definitely up there in my books, for sure,” Palmer told The Gympie Times.

“I’m stoked to come away with the win.”

Follow Ryan “R-Willy” Williams on Youtube here.